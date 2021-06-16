Key Private Bank Expands Use of Charles River Wealth Management Solution
Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp, has consolidated management of its portfolio management capabilities onto the Charles River Wealth Management Solution. Key Private Bank has also enhanced its use of the platform, adopting compliance, data services, IBOR, and performance measurement and attribution capabilities.
“Centralizing our private banking operations onto the Charles River Wealth Management Solution is a strategic step to scale and support efficient growth,” said Joe Calabrese, Chief Operating Officer, Wealth Management at KeyBank. “As a business partner, Charles River has been a vital contributor to our success as the firm continues to evolve. Expanding our use of the platform helps streamline workflows for our advisors and traders, allowing us to better serve our clients.”
“We believe that working in collaboration with clients is critical to helping them achieve their goals in today’s competitive marketplace,” said Randy Bullard, Global Head of Wealth, Charles River. “Consolidating business lines onto a scalable, open architecture platform helps firms like Key Private Bank increase efficiency and modernize their operating models while positioning for growth with innovative capabilities and next-gen technology.”
Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key’s wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key’s business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client’s specific need. Key Private Bank’s wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $45.2 billion in AUM and $52.7 billion in AUA at March 31, 2021.
