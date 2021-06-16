Key Private Bank Expands Use of Charles River Wealth Management Solution

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp, has consolidated management of its portfolio management capabilities onto the Charles River Wealth Management Solution. Key Private Bank has also enhanced its use of the platform, adopting compliance, data services, IBOR, and performance measurement and attribution capabilities.

“Centralizing our private banking operations onto the Charles River Wealth Management Solution is a strategic step to scale and support efficient growth,” said Joe Calabrese, Chief Operating Officer, Wealth Management at KeyBank. “As a business partner, Charles River has been a vital contributor to our success as the firm continues to evolve. Expanding our use of the platform helps streamline workflows for our advisors and traders, allowing us to better serve our clients.”