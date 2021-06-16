 
checkAd

Dow recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded organizations in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named a 2021 honoree and the Materials Sector leader of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization committed to inspiring, equipping, and engaging people to take action to change their communities and the world.

“Our purpose is simple: to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and in collaboration with our partners,” said Howard Ungerleider, Dow president and CFO and chair of the Dow Company Foundation. “Achieving this purpose is a responsibility we take very seriously and Dow’s placement on The Civic 50 is a recognition of our progress. It also motivates us to do even better, as it allows us to be measured among the best.”

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and within their organizations. The honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources; integration across business functions; institutionalization through policies and systems; and impact measurement.

Throughout 2020, Dow contributed to sustainable communities by supporting strategic investments to address the world’s most pressing challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented weather events, and systemic racism and inequality, among others. Learn more about Dow’s social impact.

“Through social investments, shared purpose and meaningful engagement, we collaborate across the globe to build more sustainable and resilient communities where we live and work,” said Nancy Lamb, president of the Dow Company Foundation and director of Dow’s global citizenship. “Aligned to our ambition, our global citizenship strategy seeks to apply our innovative technology, employee expertise and volunteer service, and culture of inclusion to generate positive social impact.”

“Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. “We thank Dow for their commitment to building community resiliency and their investments that deliver social impact across the world.”

Since it was launched in 2012, The Civic 50 has provided a roadmap for good corporate citizenship and showcases how committed companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the center of their business. The survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50 and honorees, please visit www.civic50.org

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

Dow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dow recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded organizations in the U.S. Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named a 2021 honoree and the Materials Sector leader of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization committed to inspiring, equipping, and engaging people to take action to change their communities and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to ...
QAD Partners with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions (VIAS) Mexico
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 23/21
08.06.21
Dow Benelux outlines roadmap to support Dutch Climate Agreement, achieve CO2 emissions neutrality
05.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 22/21
02.06.21
Goldman hebt Ziel für Dow Inc auf 66 Dollar - 'Neutral'
02.06.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Dow Inc auf 'Neutral'
01.06.21
Dow to participate in the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
20.05.21
Dow receives the 2021 Manufacturer of the Year award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council