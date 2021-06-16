Harris Williams Advises American Dental Partners on its Sale to Heartland Dental

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised American Dental Partners (ADPI), a portfolio company of JLL Partners (JLL), on its sale to Heartland Dental, a portfolio company of KKR. ADPI is one of the largest dental practice management companies in the United States. The transaction was led by James Clark, Whit Knier, Geoff Smith, Nathan Robertson and Bill Whitaker of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

“ADPI provides vital business services support to dental groups throughout the country, allowing dentists to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks,” said Geoff Smith, a managing director at Harris Williams. “ADPI found an excellent partner in Heartland Dental, another best-in-class dental support organization, and we are excited to watch the combined company thrive.”

“After patient visits in general and specialty dentistry slowed substantially during the early days of COVID-19, the dental market has come roaring back and investors are eager to put capital to work in the space,” said James Clark, a managing director at Harris Williams.

ADPI was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts. The company is one of the largest dental practice management companies in the United States, providing business services to medically-oriented, multi-specialty dental groups, with over 270 facilities across more than 20 states. ADPI provides affiliates with capital, systems and management expertise. The company’s affiliated dental groups are typically among the largest providers of dental care in their respective markets.

JLL is a middle market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, specialty industrials and business services sectors. The firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL has committed over $5.5 billion of equity capital across eight private equity funds, with over 50 platform investments and more than 190 add-on acquisitions.