Oxford Performance Materials and SINTX Technologies Collaborate to Develop High Performance Coating Solution

New products to combine OPM's OXPEKK-SC solution coating system and SINTX’s silicon nitride technology

South Windsor, CT and Salt Lake City, UT, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM; www.oxfordpm.com), an industry leader in advanced polymer science, 3D printed orthopedic devices, and coating technologies, and SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced today a collaboration to develop a poly-ether-ketone-ketone (PEKK) silicon nitride composite based on OPM’s OXPEKK-SC solution casting technology.

The collaboration will combine the patented technologies of OPM and SINTX to develop new coatings designed to optimize the biological response of medical implants toward increasing the quality of tissue response and discouraging implant infections. Applied to biomedical implants, these high-performance coating solutions would be expected to promote faster recovery, better outcomes for surgeons and reduced patient complications.

“We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with SINTX,” said Scott DeFelice, CEO of OPM. “Our companies share a focus on nano-scale materials science and surface technologies, and I am confident that our combined know-how will be fruitful for joint research, development, and new products.”

“We continue to seek new opportunities to bring our silicon nitride technology into new products and markets,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, CEO and President of SINTX Technologies. “OPM’s market emphasis and coatings technology platform are well aligned with SINTX’s technology. We look forward to developing new and innovative products through this collaboration.”

For more information, please visit www.oxfordpm.com and www.sintx.com

About Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. was founded in 2000 to exploit and commercialize the world’s highest performing thermoplastic, PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). OPM’s Materials business has developed a range of proprietary, patented technologies for the synthesis and modification of a range of PAEK polymers that are sold under its OXPEKK brand, including coating technologies for a range of industrial and biomedical applications. OPM is a pioneer in 3D printing. OPM’s OsteoFab technology is in commercial production in numerous orthopedic implant applications, including cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices, and OPM’s OXFAB production parts are designed for highly demanding industrial applications.

