TulsaLabs Announces Launch of Space Application Research Lab in Tulsa, OK

The joint research labs will focus on the development of commercial space-related technologies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and edge computing. The goal is to deliver high-performance computing micro-cloud applications in orbit, which can process and analyze the vast amounts of data being created in space.

Tulsa, OK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- TulsaLabs, a division of AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), announces collaboration with AI Venturetech, Inc. for the development and launch of space technology research labs in New York, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Some areas of research will include:

- Astronaut Assistants

- Mission Design and Planning

- Edge Computing

- Satellite Data Processing

- Robotics and Autonomous Rovers

- Space Debris Tracking

- Navigation Systems

Edge Computing will speed time-to-insight from months to minutes on various experiments in space, from processing medical imaging and DNA sequencing to unlocking key insights from volumes of remote sensors and satellites.

Other use cases include plant and hydroponics analysis to support food growth and life sciences in space, weather modeling of dust storms to enable future modeling for Mars missions, and medical imaging using ultrasound on long-duration space vehicles to support astronaut healthcare.

TulsaLabs recently announced an advisory agreement with Data Syndicate, LLC for the development of next-generation technology in Tulsa, OK. Data Syndicate is a fintech mechatronic accelerator focused on the intersection of cryptocurrencies, supply chain technologies for both terrestrial and commercial space markets.

Data Syndicate will also advise AI Venturetech towards the development of a space research lab in New York City.

Tulsa Aerospace Industry

Tulsa has a rich history of aerospace innovation that continues to grow. A recent Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Economic Impact Study found that the aviation and aerospace industries have an annual economic impact of $11.7 billion.

Tom Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of AI Venturetech, Inc., commented, "The rapid growth of the aerospace industry in the Tulsa, OK region makes it a prime location for a space application research lab. TulsaLabs’ location around some of the largest aerospace players, Data Syndicate's developer expertise, and our access to institutional funding we feel we have the pieces to expand TulsaLabs into space application research.”

