Tecogen Appoints Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, MA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Abinand Rangesh as Tecogen’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Rangesh has been with the Company since 2016 and has held roles in various divisions including sales, business development and most recently being Vice President and Director of Corporate Strategy. Prior to joining Tecogen, he led startup companies in the green energy and software space. In addition, Dr. Rangesh has multiple design patents and has published multiple scientific papers in peer reviewed journals. Dr. Rangesh earned both his Ph.D. and undergraduate degrees in engineering from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. Dr. Rangesh is a citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom.



“We have been very impressed with Abinand’s astute and practical insight into all aspects of our business as well as his professional and effective communication skills,” commented Tecogen CEO Benjamin Locke. “In his new position, we look forward to extending his influence on the company’s direction as well as thoughtfully articulating these and other important matters to the investment community.”