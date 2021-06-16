DSS’s Impact BioMedical Receives US Patent for its Functional Fragrance Formulation Mosquito Repellant Booster

3FDB is an efficacy booster for existing mosquito repellants such as DEET, Picaridin, and IR3535, among others. The booster incapacitates two of the three receptors that mosquitos use to find sources of nutrition, in this case, that source is humans.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) received notice of issuance (US 10,966,424) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for 3FDB, a Functional Fragrance Formulation (3F) technology that increases the effectiveness of current mosquito repellants through a delightfully fragrant compound derived from botanical oils.

“While existing mosquito repellants target only the gustatory receptors in insects, 3FDB uses a multiple receptor approach by targeting ionotropic, gustatory and olfactory receptors in insects to provide a synergistic action to repel insects as well as inhibit the ability of insects to detect and seek prey,” says Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at Impact BioMedical and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC (“GRDG”).

While 3FDB has far-reaching applications for everyday life, the most important application could be saving lives. According to the National Institutes of Health, mosquitos are responsible for more than a million deaths each year because they can host a variety of diseases including malaria, dengue, West Nile yellow fever, Zika, chikungunya, and lymphatic filariasis.

Impact BioMedical's Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “This patent could pave the way for increased protection from mosquito-borne diseases around the world.”

The desire to save lives was the impetus that led Impact BioMedical to seek a solution to this global health problem. The Florida-based team found it right in their own backyard.

How It Was Discovered

Impact BioMedical found its solution to minimizing mosquito bites in orchids — especially the elusive and legendary ghost orchid flower — found only in the wild in Cuba and the Florida Everglades.