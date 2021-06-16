FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation in Roth’s 7th Annual Virtual London Conference

Los Angeles, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in Roth’s 7th Annual Virtual London Conference. Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will virtually host investor meetings on June 21, 22 and 23, 2021.



