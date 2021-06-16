 
Catastrophe Risk Modeling Partner Chooses QOMPLX’s Cloud-Native Insurance Platform

The Fathom & QOMPLX partnership kicks off the first of many models, services, and datasets available in its cloud insurance risk analytics offering, Q:HELM

TYSONS, Va., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX is proud to announce a partnership with Fathom to add their bespoke catastrophe models on QOMPLX’s cloud-enabled platform, offering various insurance data, services, and models to the insurance and reinsurance industry. 

The QOMPLX:OS marketplace provides customers access to data, models and services that can be purchased on-demand. Users can mix and match their access to suit their book of business. The underlying capabilities of the QOMPLX core data factory fuel our cloud insurance risk analytics offering with the ability to rapidly ingest, transform and contextualize data at scale, much faster than traditionally seen across the industry.

“At Fathom we are keen to collaborate with service providers like QOMPLX who are working hard to create detailed ecosystems for climate risk. By using Q:HELM, users can access our complex and large datasets, alongside other climate events, in a way that is joined-up and easy to consume,” said Stuart Whitfield, CEO at Fathom. 

Fathom’s choice to partner with QOMPLX is further evidence of the pioneering work QOMPLX is pursuing to knit together disparate pieces of the insurance market. QOMPLX is building a user-friendly 1-stop shop for insurers and reinsurers to access cutting-edge models and robust data. 

“We provide a high-performing ecosystem of diverse offerings inside Q:HELM. The Fathom models are a fundamental part of that, allowing insurers to easily transition catastrophe modeling into everyday workflows instead of separating it out as an occasional activity,” said Steve Smith, Director of Product and Modeling at QOMPLX.

Fathom’s models specifically provide users with a more comprehensive view of flood risk, explicitly accounting for flood defenses and employing bespoke vulnerability functions. They cover both riverine and flash-flood perils, using the latest data and methods from the scientific research community. This approach allows insurers and reinsurers to simulate flooding and understand flood risk exposure more effectively, providing a unique view of flood risk within their models.

