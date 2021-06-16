STMicroelectronics Delivers First Stellar Advanced Automotive Microcontrollers for New Road-Car Projects

Stellar SR6 P and G series, the scalable integration processing platform targeting high-end body and drivetrain domain and zone controllers, are now available along with virtual platform models for software development

Stellar Integration MCUs enable advanced vehicle electronic architectures, running multiple independent applications on one device

Address safety critical applications up to ISO 26262 ASIL-D and allow efficient Over-The-Air reprogramming with sizeable memory savings





Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has begun delivering the first Stellar SR6 automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) for automotive-industry leaders to realize the next generation of advanced vehicle electronics that deliver new levels of performance and safety.

The Stellar SR6 scalable MCU family, targeting production in 2024, is architected for high performing and efficient vehicle platforms. The MCUs are particularly suited to domain and zone controllers that simplify vehicle wiring, enable migration to software-defined platforms for greater flexibility and richer features, and increase system reliability.

“Working with lead customers, we have successfully tested the innovations in our game-changing Stellar SR6 MCUs and have now achieved the milestone of supplying the first devices to new road-car projects scheduled for production,” said Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “These MCUs are critical enablers for tomorrow’s smart, connected vehicles that aim to be safer, more sustainable, and deliver more rewarding user experiences while allowing car makers and their selected partners to strengthen customer relationships with value-added services.”

Stellar SR6 MCUs leverage ST’s robust FD-SOI process technology, which has excellent Soft Error Rate (SER) immunity to ensure high system reliability and availability for ISO 26262 functional-safety applications up to ASIL-D. The devices feature hardware-based virtualization, which allows multiple software applications to coexist safely while preserving performance and ensuring real-time determinism and enhances flexibility for designers by allowing multiple independent applications or virtual Electronic Control Units (ECUs) in the same physical MCU.