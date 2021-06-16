Serstech AB (“Serstech”) announces that the Rights Issue of May 2021 has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket). The last day for trading with the Serstech BTA (Sw. Betald Tecknad Aktie) is the 21th of June 2021 and the stop date for BTA at Euroclear is the 23rd of June 2021. The new shares are expected to be distributed to the VP accounts on the 28th of June 2021.

Following the Rights Issue Serstech will have 83 816 085 shares outstanding and a share capital of 9 429 309 SEK.