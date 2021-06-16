 
checkAd

SERSTECH AB Last day for trading in BTA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Serstech AB (“Serstech”) announces that the Rights Issue of May 2021 has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket). The last day for trading with the Serstech BTA (Sw. Betald Tecknad Aktie) is the 21th of June 2021 and the stop date for BTA at Euroclear is the 23rd of June 2021. The new shares are expected to be distributed to the VP accounts on the 28th of June 2021.

Following the Rights Issue Serstech will have 83 816 085 shares outstanding and a share capital of 9 429 309 SEK.


For further information, please contact:


Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 739 606067

Email: ss@serstech.com


Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 702 072643

Email: tp@serstech.com


or visit: www.serstech.com


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 15:00 CET on June 16, 2021.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se.


About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com





Disclaimer

