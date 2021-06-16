 
Independent Research Firms Recognize Progress as a Leader in DevOps and DevSecOps

Chef portfolio distinguished by GigaOm, Kisaco Research and Constellation Research for best-of-breed capabilities across a range of technical features and requirements

BEDFORD, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in three market reports evaluating DevOps and DevSecOps providers. These acknowledgements by leading industry analysts reflect the company's continued momentum and success following its 2020 acquisition of Chef, a pioneer in DevOps and DevSecOps technology.

"Companies that want to disrupt, lead and even own their markets need modern technology and processes to drive real change,” said Sundar Subramanian, General Manager, Chef Business, Progress. “We believe being recognized as a leader in DevOps and DevSecOps is proof of our customers’ confidence in us as a trusted provider of the best products to build, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, on-premises and in the cloud. These third-party recognitions show Progress’ leadership in accelerating the state of the art in DevOps and helping organizations move forward—even in times of disruption.”

  • GigaOm Radar for Evaluating DevSecOps Tools: Progress was named a Leader in DevSecOps tools by GigaOm for Chef Compliance, which helps organizations audit and remediate issues to maintain continuous compliance across on-prem and cloud environments.

According to GigaOm, “DevSecOps leadership is considered for vendors who exhibit breadth of coverage, use of policy-based automation, and the overall ability to drive a shift-left approach…Few vendors offer all of these elements, though Chef is probably the best able to do so today.”i1

  • Kisaco Leadership Chart on DevOps Platforms 2021: Progress was named a Leader in Kisaco Research’s inaugural DevOps KLC report for its Chef portfolio, with strengths covering a broad range of technical features and go to market strategy.

As stated in the report, “With the recent acquisition of Chef, Progress is poised to leverage the expanded customer base and further penetrate the enterprise market. Chef has steadily built out its portfolio of products and can offer a comprehensive DevOps solution to the enterprise.”2

  • Constellation ShortList for DevOps in Q1 2021: Progress (Chef) was recognized by Constellation Research as one of 11 “best-of-breed” DevOps providers, determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.
