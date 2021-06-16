 
checkAd

Meridian’s New Master Mix for LAMP Assays Offers a Practical Solution for POC Molecular Detection of RNA viruses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

CINCINNATI, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of the Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP Mix, specifically designed for accelerating the development of ambient temperature stable reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) assays. The Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP Mix is formulated for rapid, robust, and sensitive detection of RNA viruses.

RT-LAMP technology is perfectly suited for point-of-care or portable testing because assays are performed at one single temperature, which reduces the cost and complexity of the device without the requirement of a thermocycler. RT-LAMP has been successfully used in the diagnosis of infectious diseases caused by RNA viruses, such as influenza, hepatitis C, West Nile fever, Dengue virus and Ebola virus. The accuracy and relatively simple equipment requirement makes RT-LAMP the perfect technology for use as a practical solution for point-of-care detection of viruses, particularly in non-standard institutions such as airports, rural hospitals or in the home. Applications for this technology go beyond human diagnostics expanding to veterinary, environmental, AgBio, and food testing.

However, in order to have this wide reach, RT-LAMP diagnostic developers need to eliminate the need for cold storage of the assay.   To facilitate development of tests that can be stored at ambient temperature, Meridian has designed the new Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP 1-Step Mix as a glycerol-free, and uniquely high 4x concentration format mix, containing pre-optimized lyo-excipients. Its unique formulation expedites the assay optimization, reducing development time of room temperature stable RT-LAMP assays with superior amplification sensitivity and specificity.

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Vice President of Research & Development – Life Science, commented, “Our new Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP mix contains all enzymes required for RNA detection with reverse transcriptase and Bst Polymerase in a lyophilization compatible format. With the pressing needs of COVID-19 testing, lyophilization opens the door to a faster and near patient alternative to the diagnosis. We are delighted to announce the release of our new Lyo-Ready LAMP 1-Step Mix, which outperforms the competition with market leading sensitivity and specificity while also enabling point-of-care with ambient temperature storage capability.”

Meridian is committed to providing innovative solutions to diagnostic manufacturers that simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. For more information about partnering with Meridian Bioscience, please visit https://meridianlifescience.com/lamp or contact Dr. Chang-Pi-Hin at florent.chang-pi-hin@meridianlifescience.com.        

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:
Charlie Wood
Vice President – Investor Relations
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Phone: +1 513.271.3700
Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meridian’s New Master Mix for LAMP Assays Offers a Practical Solution for POC Molecular Detection of RNA viruses CINCINNATI, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of the Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP Mix, specifically designed for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus