Meridian’s New Master Mix for LAMP Assays Offers a Practical Solution for POC Molecular Detection of RNA viruses

RT-LAMP technology is perfectly suited for point-of-care or portable testing because assays are performed at one single temperature, which reduces the cost and complexity of the device without the requirement of a thermocycler. RT-LAMP has been successfully used in the diagnosis of infectious diseases caused by RNA viruses, such as influenza, hepatitis C, West Nile fever, Dengue virus and Ebola virus. The accuracy and relatively simple equipment requirement makes RT-LAMP the perfect technology for use as a practical solution for point-of-care detection of viruses, particularly in non-standard institutions such as airports, rural hospitals or in the home. Applications for this technology go beyond human diagnostics expanding to veterinary, environmental, AgBio, and food testing.

CINCINNATI, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of the Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP Mix, specifically designed for accelerating the development of ambient temperature stable reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) assays. The Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP Mix is formulated for rapid, robust, and sensitive detection of RNA viruses.

However, in order to have this wide reach, RT-LAMP diagnostic developers need to eliminate the need for cold storage of the assay. To facilitate development of tests that can be stored at ambient temperature, Meridian has designed the new Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP 1-Step Mix as a glycerol-free, and uniquely high 4x concentration format mix, containing pre-optimized lyo-excipients. Its unique formulation expedites the assay optimization, reducing development time of room temperature stable RT-LAMP assays with superior amplification sensitivity and specificity.

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Vice President of Research & Development – Life Science, commented, “Our new Lyo-Ready RT-LAMP mix contains all enzymes required for RNA detection with reverse transcriptase and Bst Polymerase in a lyophilization compatible format. With the pressing needs of COVID-19 testing, lyophilization opens the door to a faster and near patient alternative to the diagnosis. We are delighted to announce the release of our new Lyo-Ready LAMP 1-Step Mix, which outperforms the competition with market leading sensitivity and specificity while also enabling point-of-care with ambient temperature storage capability.”

For more information about partnering with Meridian Bioscience, please visit https://meridianlifescience.com/lamp or contact Dr. Chang-Pi-Hin at florent.chang-pi-hin@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

