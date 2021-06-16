Ceridian Partners with PwC in the United Kingdom to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management Transformation

Trusted by more than 5,000 customers globally, Ceridian applies modern technology to help HR and business leaders make intelligent decisions that create quantifiable value for their companies. Ceridian’s Dayforce platform is a single solution for HCM that combines HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management.

LONDON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY) and PwC UK today announced that they have formed an alliance where PwC UK will provide consultation and implementation services for Ceridian’s award-winning HCM platform, Dayforce, to existing and prospective customers across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Extending our alliance with Ceridian will enable us to provide our clients with an HCM and Payroll solution to meet their business needs as we continue to see the trend to move to cloud-based HR solutions,” said Ben Thornton, PwC HR Technology Partner.

“PwC is a leading provider of consulting services to some of the world’s largest enterprises. Through this strategic partnership, PwC will help organizations seamlessly integrate our modern Dayforce platform into their technology ecosystems, while delivering enhanced choice, scale, and innovation,” said Raja Nucho, SVP & Chief Partner Officer, Ceridian. “We’re thrilled to partner with PwC to deliver shared knowledge, industry expertise, and best-in-class services to our mutual customers.”

Ceridian’s collaboration with PwC UK is part of the Ceridian Partner Network where businesses can access holistic services to modernise their HCM processes. System integrator partners combine their Ceridian expertise with deep advisory services to provide expert guidance on organizational, functional, and process development at the industry, regional, or global level.

In addition, Ceridian’s SI alliance network delivers a world-class buying and service experience from beginning to end. With a focus on customers, it provides clear expectations at each stage of engagement alongside tight integration across stakeholders.

