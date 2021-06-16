 
checkAd

Hannover House Discloses Structure of $8-MM Funding for MyFlix Streaming Venture

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 15:10  |  19   |   |   

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / In response to improved volume and pricing of its shares, Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified the structure and pricing for up to eight-million dollars that the company hopes to raise …

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / In response to improved volume and pricing of its shares, Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified the structure and pricing for up to eight-million dollars that the company hopes to raise this summer from a premium stock offering to support the new, multi-studio streaming venture, MyFlix. The company had previously stated its intention to offer large investors, funds, private individuals and institutions shares to support MyFlix at a price that would be a premium to the prevailing market price for HHSE shares. As interest in Hannover House and MyFlix has grown over the past few months, the company was motivated to modify the asking prices for shares under the offering.

The company's offering will be comprised of three tranches of stock. The first 30-million HHSE shares will be offered at $.05 each; the second tranche of 30-million HHSE shares will be offered at $.08 each; the final tranche will consist of 40-million HHSE shares at $.10 each.

"As awareness for MyFlix builds, we believe that smart investors will recognize the incredible, ground-floor opportunity and historically low share pricing for the first multi-studio digital streaming superstore," said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House and MyFlix. "We believe that the company's business model can support a share price that will quickly make even our third tranche pricing into a tremendous value," he concluded.

The complete share pricing strategy for the MyFlix raising by Hannover House, Inc. was disclosed in a Form 8 Information Statement posted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The S.E.C. disclosure covering this topic reads as follows:

S1 OFFERING - INITIAL PRICING ADJUSTMENT - In respect of a recent improvement in both the volume and price per share for HHSE common stock, the Board of Directors reviewed a proposal to adjust the S1 offering to set higher pricing and lower total shares sold as a means to achieve the same corporate fund-raising goal (e.g., $1.5-mm initially, $2.5-mm as a secondary raising and $4-mm as a final raising). As previously structured, each raising was to offer 50-million common stock shares. The first offering was to offer shares at $.03 each, followed by offerings at $.05 and $.08 for the second and third tranches, respectively. Due to the improvement in the HHSE share prices, the $.03 share level for the first S1 tranche may no longer represent a significant premium price over market trading, which has been a stated goal of management. It is management's position that a premium price for the S1 tranches can be justified both from a standpoint of the demonstrable improvement that occurs to the HHSE pricing when faced with volume buys, as well as the goal to create a greater incentive for the S1 purchasers to hold onto the shares for a longer than the short-hold cycle that many in the general marketplace. Accordingly, and subject to consultation from legal counsel, the Board approved a revision of the S1 offering to be modified as follows: a). The First Tranche of shares will be offered at $.05 each, with an allocation of 30-million shares; b). The Second Tranche of shares will be offered at $.08 each, with an allocation of 30-million shares; c). The Third Tranche of shares will be offered at $.10 each with an allocation of 40-million shares. This plan, if approved by counsel and implemented, will result in a total potential issuance of 100-million shares, as opposed to the prior structure which would require the sale of 150-million shares to raise substantially the same amount of capital for HHSE (e.g., $7.9-mm instead of $8-mm).

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1069680/000149315221004946/for ...

Hannover House has been operating continuously since 1993, with activities in publishing, video distribution, theatrical exhibition and feature film production. The new MyFlix service will launch to consumers in late summer, and is comprised of more than forty supplier studios with over 15,000 titles currently available.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Eric Parkinson, Eric@HannoverHouse.com / 818-481-5277

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651919/Hannover-House-Discloses-Structure-o ...

Foto: Accesswire
Hannover House Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hannover House Discloses Structure of $8-MM Funding for MyFlix Streaming Venture FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / In response to improved volume and pricing of its shares, Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified the structure and pricing for up to eight-million dollars that the company hopes to raise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
Badger Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company
Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming
Lincoln Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $750,000
Caduceus Receives OTC Pink Current Status
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming