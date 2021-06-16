Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Amazon Storefront

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced the official launch of its Amazon Storefront, Gaucho - Bueno Aires storefront on Amazon.com where Gaucho's luxury goods will now be offered in addition to its primary e-commerce website at GauchoBuenosAires.com. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by a modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for adventurous global citizens, those who live authentically and freely, and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable and authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label.