Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Amazon Storefront

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced the official launch of its Amazon Storefront, Gaucho - Bueno Aires storefront on Amazon.com where Gaucho's luxury goods will now be offered in addition to its primary e-commerce website at GauchoBuenosAires.com.

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by a modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for adventurous global citizens, those who live authentically and freely, and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable and authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label.

Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, said, "Our Amazon Storefront is a significant milestone in our ecommerce development. We have launched several initiatives in 2021 to expand our global profile, including the recently announced contract to develop a Las Vegas property, the addition of some powerhouse names to our board of directors, a flagship store in Miami's fashionable Design District, and the final payment on a strategic land acquisition in Argentina. Our new Amazon Storefront will provide us another channel through which to offer our luxury brands and products, and leverage Amazon's reach in the process."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

