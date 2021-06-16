Increasing Globalization and Rapid Expansion of Businesses across the Globe to Boost the Growth of Global MICE Industry by 2028 - Exclusive Research Study [168 pages] by Research Dive

- The global MICE industry is projected to observe prominent growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing globalization coupled with significant growth in businesses across the globe.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Research Dive, the Global MICE Industry Market is estimated to generate a revenue of $1,619.3 billion by 2028, and grow at CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028). As per our analysts, the rapid increase in globalization coupled with the growing expansion of businesses around the world is the major factor expected to propel the growth of the global MICE industry in the coming future. Moreover, technological advancements and the growing popularity of virtual meetings are factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market by 2028. On the contrary, the high operation costs associated with conducting a MICE event is estimated to restrict the market growth in projected timeframe.