Increasing Globalization and Rapid Expansion of Businesses across the Globe to Boost the Growth of Global MICE Industry by 2028 - Exclusive Research Study [168 pages] by Research Dive

- The global MICE industry is projected to observe prominent growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing globalization coupled with significant growth in businesses across the globe.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Research Dive, the Global MICE Industry Market is estimated to generate a revenue of $1,619.3 billion by 2028, and grow at CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028). As per our analysts, the rapid increase in globalization coupled with the growing expansion of businesses around the world is the major factor expected to propel the growth of the global MICE industry in the coming future. Moreover, technological advancements and the growing popularity of virtual meetings are factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market by 2028. On the contrary, the high operation costs associated with conducting a MICE event is estimated to restrict the market growth in projected timeframe.

Negative Impact of COVID-19 on the MICE Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global MICE industry in a negative way. The decline in the market growth can be attributed to lockdown, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures to avert the spread of coronavirus. In addition, majority of the popular MICE events destinations were cancelled due to lockdown restrictions. For instance, the popular MICE events destinations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) faced huge revenue loss due to travel restrictions, which led to closure of hotels, Emirati Airlines, and tourism sectors.

Meetings Sub-segment to Hold Dominant Market Share

By type, the meetings sub-segment is anticipated to hold dominant market share and register a revenue of $979.6 billion by 2028. This is mainly because meetings bring people together that helps people in sharing the information, contributing their ideas, and also involves problem solving & discussion. In addition, meetings assist the participants in understanding the effective communication techniques and thus facilitates opportunities for personal growth.

