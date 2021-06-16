

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.06.2021 / 15:21

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerrit Last name(s): Janssen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI

529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 51.80 EUR 5180.00 EUR 52.00 EUR 153712.00 EUR 52.40 EUR 20698.00 EUR 52.60 EUR 26300.00 EUR 52.80 EUR 2587.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 52.1193 EUR 208477.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

