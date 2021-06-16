A collaboration is born between the international company Helbiz , a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), which recently acquired MiMoto Smart Mobility S.r.l, the Italian leader in the scooter sharing market, alongside Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank , a leader in long-term rental and mobility in Italy and one of the main operators in Europe.

Leasys and Helbiz Together for Sustainable Mobility (Photo: Business Wire)

The Leasys relationship supports the micro-mobility of Helbiz, and aims to become increasingly integrated. Following the closing of the acquisition which is expected to be completed in August 2021, Helbiz will be listed on the Nasdaq in New York. As a result, Helbiz will become the first micro-mobility company to be listed globally.

The new partnership is destined to revolutionize the future of urban mobility, and not just from an operational point of view. This collaboration falls within an extremely innovative financial agreement.

Helbiz and Leasys have signed an agreement that activates a line of credit for Helbiz micro-mobility sharing.

It offers a consolidation of the business model of Helbiz's target market, is marked by rapid yet solid growth thanks to the structuring of solid processes as regards regulations, economic flows and supporting legislation. This has allowed access to an innovative source of financing through a dedicated line of credit, which speaks to the progressive success of the micro-mobility model of Helbiz, supported both by the increase in the number of licenses in cities and the strong growth of its fleet.

The basis of this collaboration is a shared vision of urban inter-mobility that is innovative and environmentally friendly. In addition to being united by the financial agreement, Leasys and Helbiz will work together on a project entirely dedicated to electric mobility that will aim to weave a common thread between the rental experience and the last mile of the electric scooter.

The companies are linked by their significant experience in the field of mobility and a commitment to promote increasingly sustainable and flexible mobility, which also supports the public service.

Alberto Grippo, CEO of Leasys SpA, added, "The partnership just signed with Helbiz is part of a series of strategic initiatives in the process of promotion of sustainable mobility initiated by Leasys, traveling a completely electric path together with the use of scooters, combining the needs of urban mobility with respect for the environment."