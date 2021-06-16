 
ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless Steel Part Production

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) (“ExOne” or the “Company”), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced it has surpassed delivery of 2 million metal parts to customers worldwide and has added two X1 25Pro metal printers for dedicated production of stainless steel parts.

ExOne's Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center, in continuous operation since 2005, has now printed more than 2 million parts. ExOne has recently added two new X1 25Pro metal printers to its facility that are dedicated to 3D printing two stainless steel alloys: 316L and 17-4PH. Affordable and durable X1 Metal 420i remains the company's best-selling metal.

The mission of the ExOne Adoption Center is to allow customers to try metal binder jet 3D printing for their designs before they decide to buy an ExOne printing system for their own production.

Located outside of Pittsburgh, ExOne’s Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center produces parts 24-7 on more than two dozen metal 3D printers for industrial customers and on-demand manufacturing service bureaus such as Shapeways, Sculpteo, Xometry, and more.

ExOne’s metal 3D production facility has been in continuous operation since 2005 and has now produced more than 2 million parts in a wide range of metals, with production of single-alloy metals picking up following the launch of the company’s patented Triple Advanced Compaction Technology (ACT).

Now featured on all ExOne production metal printers, Triple ACT uses an exclusive method of dispensing, spreading and compacting ultra-fine metal powders during binder jet 3D printing – delivering metal parts with industry-leading density, accuracy, and repeatability.

Two new X1 25Pro printers featuring Triple ACT have now been installed in the ExOne Adoption Center and are dedicated to running two stainless steel materials for customers: 17-4PH and 316L. The 25Pro is designed for high-volume production and has a build area of 400 x 250 x 250 mm (15.75 x 9.84 x 9.84 in), enabling it to 3D print a wide range of part sizes.

Popular Metals with Programmable Porosity

Aside from 316L and 17-4PH, ExOne offers a variety of other single-alloy metals, including 304L, M2 Tool Steel, Inconel 718, 6061 Aluminum, Copper, and more.

However, the company’s most popular material continues to be X1 Metal 420i – a metal matrix composite made up of 60% 420 stainless steel that is 40% infiltrated with bronze, one of the earliest metals ever processed on ExOne printers. This material is highly durable and is being used for industrial and tooling applications, such as plastic injection molding and blow molding. Additionally, it’s the most popular and affordable material option for consumer goods, such as jewelry, where it’s popular for a dozen unique finishes such as gold, nickel, and matte black.

