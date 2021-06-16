Gowest Gold Announces Change in Management & Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) and Mr. Gregory Romain, having agreed to the next steps in the growth of the Corporation, would like to announce that Mr. Romain will be stepping down effective today from the Board of Directors and as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation after having served the Corporation for the past 13 years. Replacing Mr. Romain as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer is Mr. Yungang Wu who is a member of the Gowest Technical team and a member of the Board of the Corporation. Mr. Wu is a geologist, bringing a wealth of experience to developing mines in Canada. The Corporation has commenced a search for a President and Chief Executive Officer for the Corporation.



C. Fraser Elliott, Chairman, commented: “I would like to thank Greg for his time and passion over the years as Gowest developed the Bradshaw mine near Timmins Ontario. Greg’s background has been invaluable as Gowest faced many challenges in developing a new mine in Canada. I am pleased to advise that Greg has agreed to remain as a consultant to the Corporation to assist in the transition and as it enters into a new phase in its development.”