AmpliTech Joint Venture with SN2N LLC Completes Proof of Concept for Highly Secure Satellite, IoT, and 5G Communications by Integrating Hardware Encryption in Low Noise Signal Amplifiers

Bohemia, Nueva York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art RF semiconductors for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space and other commercial applications, today announced a strategic investment and joint venture with SN2N LLC to design and manufacture an unhackable communications channel that creates a new security paradigm: state-of-the art signal amplification secured by intelligence-community-caliber hardware encryption. This joint development effort has already completed a proof-of-concept demonstration of the solution, which is designed to provide clients with an additional layer of security at the hardware level without sacrificing performance. The joint venture is now progressing to develop commercial-grade solutions based on proprietary chipsets designed to provide extremely secure data transfer to any cell phone, computer, server, router, PDA, etc. to address the market's need for stronger communications security solutions.

To support development efforts for the joint venture, AmpliTech has committed up to $350,000 to purchase an initial equity stake in SN2N. The full funding of the investment is contingent on the completion of three additional development milestones: a secure device coding test, code optimization test, and FPGA design & production test. Upon successful completion of performance qualifications testing, AmpliTech would serve as exclusive manufacturer for the LNA product line used with this encryption technology.

The joint venture is intended to address the growing need for additional security in solutions that require wireless connections. Today an unprecedented level of connectivity is being built out to power speed and bandwidth demands of data and content distribution, Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions, autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, deep space exploration, etc. Security is a top concern in any of these spaces. Currently, amplifiers used by companies in these rapidly growing spaces are not themselves encrypted at the hardware and stand to benefit greatly from the joint venture's communications solution designed to deliver far greater bandwidth, data transfer speeds, and integrated hardware security.