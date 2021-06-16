 
Monaker Group Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

SUNRISE, FL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (the “Company”), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported today that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by Russell on June 4, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to have been selected for addition to the Russell Microcap Index. We believe our addition as a benchmark company validates the strength of our business and our leadership position as we take our final step, subject to formal NASDAQ approval, to transition to NextPlay Technologies, with the planned closing of our much-anticipated acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise Limited. The Russell Index addition will be an added opportunity for us to heighten investor awareness as we work to build shareholder value.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is an innovative technology-driven company building a next-generation enterprise through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions. For more information about Monaker Group, visit monakergroup.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin @MonakerGroup.

