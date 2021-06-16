Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Immersive Tech Announces Appointment of HTC China President Alvin Wang Graylin to its Board of Directors

With over two decades of experience in the technology industry executing business management prowess, Mr. Graylin has become a global name in the VR space with his international ventures. He currently serves as the China President of HTC Corporation, managing all aspects of HTC’s business in the China Region including the VIVE VR division, phone, Viveport content platform, partnerships, investments and the company’s XR Suite Business globally.

Mr. Graylin serves as Vice Chairman of the Industry of Virtual Reality Alliance (IVRA.com), and the President of the Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance (VRVCA.com). Graylin is an industry titan and one of the most respected and sought after thought leaders in the VR/AR/AI industry today.

“As the world reopens following the global pandemic shutdown, the need for high fidelity location-based VR experiences for consumers and businesses will surge. Immersive Tech’s unique smart-container solution, built with HTC VR devices, guarantees a top quality full haptic experience with rapid deployment and low setup costs. That’s a killer combination that the market will appreciate,” said Alvin Graylin, HTC China President

For Graylin, technology was always at the forefront of his life. His love for digital devices began when he bought his first computer and other media products throughout his youth. From nine years of age to now, he has pursued his fiery interest in programming, software system construction, and hardware development. He obtained an MS in Computer Science from MIT, a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington, and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

Mr. Graylin’s nearly thirty years excelling in business management combined with his passionate commitment to advancing the VR industry have empowered him to be a dominant player in the tech sector. Graylin began his involvement in VR in 1991 when he studied at the HIT Lab at the University of Washington. Today Graylin is a highly sought-after speaker, and speaks at events and conferences globally to help build a scalable and vibrant VR/AR ecosystem.