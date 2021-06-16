 
checkAd

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Immersive Tech Announces Appointment of HTC China President Alvin Wang Graylin to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 15:19  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 dba Immersive Tech (“Immersive'') is pleased to announce the appointment of Alvin Wang Graylin to Immersive Tech’s Board of Directors.

With over two decades of experience in the technology industry executing business management prowess, Mr. Graylin has become a global name in the VR space with his international ventures. He currently serves as the China President of HTC Corporation, managing all aspects of HTC’s business in the China Region including the VIVE VR division, phone, Viveport content platform, partnerships, investments and the company’s XR Suite Business globally.

Mr. Graylin serves as Vice Chairman of the Industry of Virtual Reality Alliance (IVRA.com), and the President of the Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance (VRVCA.com). Graylin is an industry titan and one of the most respected and sought after thought leaders in the VR/AR/AI industry today.

“As the world reopens following the global pandemic shutdown, the need for high fidelity location-based VR experiences for consumers and businesses will surge. Immersive Tech’s unique smart-container solution, built with HTC VR devices, guarantees a top quality full haptic experience with rapid deployment and low setup costs. That’s a killer combination that the market will appreciate,” said Alvin Graylin, HTC China President

For Graylin, technology was always at the forefront of his life. His love for digital devices began when he bought his first computer and other media products throughout his youth. From nine years of age to now, he has pursued his fiery interest in programming, software system construction, and hardware development. He obtained an MS in Computer Science from MIT, a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington, and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

Mr. Graylin’s nearly thirty years excelling in business management combined with his passionate commitment to advancing the VR industry have empowered him to be a dominant player in the tech sector. Graylin began his involvement in VR in 1991 when he studied at the HIT Lab at the University of Washington. Today Graylin is a highly sought-after speaker, and speaks at events and conferences globally to help build a scalable and vibrant VR/AR ecosystem.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Immersive Tech Announces Appointment of HTC China President Alvin Wang Graylin to its Board of Directors VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 dba Immersive Tech (“Immersive'') is pleased to announce the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus