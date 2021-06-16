Baristas Begins Filing Updated Financials Moving Towards Upgrading OTC Markets Designation

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/ (OTC PINK:BCCI) has begun filing updated financials on OTC Markets www.otcmarkets.com. The initial filing is the first of a series of filings that the company has been preparing to …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/ (OTC PINK:BCCI) has begun filing updated financials on OTC Markets www.otcmarkets.com . The initial filing is the first of a series of filings that the company has been preparing to upgrade its designation on the OTC Markets.

The financials filed yesterday incorporate an enhanced level of disclosure that is intended to meet the criteria of the highest levels of the OTC Markets and beyond. The Company expects to have completed all of its filings to allow it to be upgraded within the next two weeks.

Barry Henthorn stated "Providing the highest possible levels of disclosure to our current and potential shareholders is among our highest priority. We are pleased that we are very close to having all of our financials filed at a level that will not only provide information to our shareholders, but we also fully expect will allow us to be upgraded by OTC Markets to the highest level in our tier."

In other News:

Baristas reported that sales its White Coffee single serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system have exceeded 2020 total sales on Amazon passing previous record levels. http://www.trywhitecoffee.com/

Baristas Munchie Magic, its virtual restaurant delivering Ben and Jerrys' Ice cream, other snacks, Beer, wine, and hard alcohol has seen back-to-back record sales weeks since it began delivering hard alcohol, beer, and wine as regular items on their menus in states that permit delivery of alcohol.

Delivery of beer and wine has been available on a limited basis in Washington on the Munchie Magic menus via DoorDash on a trial basis. Based on that success Munchie Magic began delivering hard alcohol in Washington from its Pick up Partners who carry it through DoorDash. Adult beverages are now becoming a standard item on Munchie Magics' Menus in all states where permitted.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime receives a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021. In addition, the media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com . The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic's Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.