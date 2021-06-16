 
checkAd

Baristas Begins Filing Updated Financials Moving Towards Upgrading OTC Markets Designation

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 15:20  |  59   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/ (OTC PINK:BCCI) has begun filing updated financials on OTC Markets www.otcmarkets.com. The initial filing is the first of a series of filings that the company has been preparing to …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/ (OTC PINK:BCCI) has begun filing updated financials on OTC Markets www.otcmarkets.com. The initial filing is the first of a series of filings that the company has been preparing to upgrade its designation on the OTC Markets.

Foto: Accesswire

The financials filed yesterday incorporate an enhanced level of disclosure that is intended to meet the criteria of the highest levels of the OTC Markets and beyond. The Company expects to have completed all of its filings to allow it to be upgraded within the next two weeks.

Barry Henthorn stated "Providing the highest possible levels of disclosure to our current and potential shareholders is among our highest priority. We are pleased that we are very close to having all of our financials filed at a level that will not only provide information to our shareholders, but we also fully expect will allow us to be upgraded by OTC Markets to the highest level in our tier."

In other News:

Baristas reported that sales its White Coffee single serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system have exceeded 2020 total sales on Amazon passing previous record levels. http://www.trywhitecoffee.com/

Baristas Munchie Magic, its virtual restaurant delivering Ben and Jerrys' Ice cream, other snacks, Beer, wine, and hard alcohol has seen back-to-back record sales weeks since it began delivering hard alcohol, beer, and wine as regular items on their menus in states that permit delivery of alcohol.

Delivery of beer and wine has been available on a limited basis in Washington on the Munchie Magic menus via DoorDash on a trial basis. Based on that success Munchie Magic began delivering hard alcohol in Washington from its Pick up Partners who carry it through DoorDash. Adult beverages are now becoming a standard item on Munchie Magics' Menus in all states where permitted.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime receives a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021. In addition, the media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com . The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic's Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

Seite 1 von 2
Baristas Coffee Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baristas Begins Filing Updated Financials Moving Towards Upgrading OTC Markets Designation SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/ (OTC PINK:BCCI) has begun filing updated financials on OTC Markets www.otcmarkets.com. The initial filing is the first of a series of filings that the company has been preparing to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
Badger Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company
Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming
Lincoln Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $750,000
Caduceus Receives OTC Pink Current Status
SPI’s Phoenix Motorcars Launches Full Range of EV Charging Solutions for US Market
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More than Double as Amazon Continues Increased Inventory Allocation to Meet Demand