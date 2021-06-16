 
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting with outlook for initiated transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 15:43   

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting with outlook for initiated transformation

16.06.2021 / 15:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE


FP Annual General Meeting with outlook for initiated transformation

Berlin, 16 June 2021 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today held its virtual Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting on fiscal year 2020 was again held virtually due to the continuous coronavirus pandemic. The participation rate accounted for 48.9 % of the share capital.

CEO Carsten Lind stated at the Annual General Meeting: "We have been working intensively on the implementation of our transformation programme FUTURE@FP over the past months and have achieved some initial successes. With this programme, we will develop FP into a profitable, international technology group with innovative software solutions aside of our market-leading franking machine solutions."

In his speech, Lind confirmed the guidance for the current fiscal year 2021, which will be dominated by the transformation of the FP Group. The Management Board thus anticipates revenue between EUR 185 million and EUR 196 million and EBITDA of EUR 6 million to EUR 12 million (EBITDA margin of 3 % to 6 %) for the fiscal year. With the transformation programme, the Management Board creates the foundations to successfully position FP for the future.

The Annual General Meeting approved the resolutions proposed by the administration mostly with majorities of more than 90 % of the votes in each case. The resolution on approving the actions of members of the Management Board for fiscal year 2020 was also adopted by a majority, except in the case of the former CEO. The actions of the former and current members of the Supervisory Board in fiscal year 2020 were also approved.

The period in office of all Supervisory Board members ended upon completion of the Annual General Meeting, meaning that new elections were required. The existing Supervisory Board members Dr Alexander Granderath, Lars Wittan and Klaus Röhrig were elected for another four years, i.e. until the end of the Annual General Meeting that decides on approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2024.

