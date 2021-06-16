Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) , today announced the company won a 2021 Platinum Govies Government Security Award for its software solutions. Security Today magazine, the preeminent editorial website for the security industry, presented the award to Everbridge in the Security & Risk Intelligence category.

Everbridge Wins 2021 Platinum Govies Award from Security Today Magazine in the Security & Risk Intelligence Category (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic had very little effect upon product development and deployment in the government security sector,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief, Security Today magazine. “We appreciate software providers like Everbridge who labor diligently to ensure security in the government space, including federal, state, local and Native American jurisdictions.”

Digitally transforming how organizations manage, respond to, and mitigate a crisis, as well as protecting revenue while improving cost efficiencies, Critical Event Management (CEM) represents a ‘must have’ set of standards and best practices that forward-looking CEOs, boards and government agencies increasingly incorporate into how they manage operational risk from unplanned events.

“With the rising challenges and opportunities associated with the Future of Work, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and 5G, Everbridge provides the most comprehensive suite of software solutions for digitally transforming how organizations can help save lives and keep their physical and digital operations running through one unified platform,” said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “We are honored to receive the 2021 Platinum Govies Government Security Award for our work in helping customers ensure organizational resilience in a post-pandemic world.”

An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2021 categories and named Platinum and Gold winners using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.

The Security Today award follows several other notable accolades for the company. Everbridge recently earned the distinction of a 2021 “Great Place To Work” in the United States. Based on employee feedback, the company gained recognition for the second consecutive year for its culture, mission, and leadership by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. The award builds on recent recognition of Everbridge’s culture, including four 2021 Comparably Awards measuring employee sentiment and satisfaction as well as Boston’s Best Places to Work award. Everbridge also received two Tech Top 50 awards from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) in the categories: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment.