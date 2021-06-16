 
WRAP to Participate in “Safer Use of Force” Discussion at United Kingdom Healthcare’s Restraint & Safety Conference

BolaWrap proving effective in situations requiring non-violent restraint

Ease of deployment minimizes restraint risk in various industries, including healthcare

TEMPE, Ariz., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced it will be a featured presenter at Healthcare Conferences UK’s first international conference of the Safety Without Compromise Expert Group. The event will be held virtually on June 17, 2021. WRAP President & CEO Tom Smith will lead the discussion entitled “Restraint & Safety” to discuss methods for safer use of force, including the Company’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device.

“I’m looking forward to sharing WRAP’s recent successes with this international audience of healthcare professionals who are interested in non-violent restraint,” said WRAP President & CEO Tom Smith. “Our BolaWrap has been used effectively by police in more than a dozen states and is being adopted by police departments around the country. Field uses demonstrate BolaWrap restraining subjects without having to escalate the use of force and without elevating the risk to officers. The potential of this innovative tool for healthcare workers who sometimes deal with difficult and potentially violent patients is enormous.”

Smith is one of several leading experts in the fields of restraint and safety from the US, UK, Israel, and Australia who will present at the conference.

Event:   Restraint & Safety International Conference (virtual)
     
Date:   Thursday, June 17, 2021
     
Registration:   Healthcare Conference UK

Healthcare Conferences UK organizes healthcare and social care conferences, master classes, and in-house events to help service providers improve.

Field use bodycam videos of the BolaWrap by police departments across the United States can be viewed here.  

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

