Annual General Meeting of Ringmetall AG resolves conversion into an SE

16.06.2021
Annual General Meeting of Ringmetall AG resolves conversion into an SE

- All items on the agenda adopted as proposed by the management
- Conversion to European Company (SE) and conversion to registered shares resolved
- Dividend payment of 6 cents per share

Munich, 16 June 2021 - Ringmetall AG (ISIN: DE0006001902), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, held its 24th Annual General Meeting as a virtual AGM, as in the previous year. Of the company's share capital of EUR 29,069,040.00, 72.65 percent was represented at the time of voting (AGM 2020: 64.64 percent). The Company assesses the above-average participation rate as confirmation of the approval of the majority of shareholders for the once again virtual format of the Annual General Meeting.

In addition to the creation of a new authorized capital 2021 and the adjustment of the remuneration systems of the Management Board as well as the Supervisory Board, it was primarily the conversion of the corporate form of Ringmetall AG into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE for short) that was among the most significant resolutions of the AGM. With the conversion into an SE, the company wants to take into account the steadily growing importance of its international business. Through the simultaneous conversion to registered shares, the company intends to maintain even closer contact with its shareholders in the future and gain a better understanding with regard to trading activities in Ringmetall shares. The previous members of the Supervisory Board of Ringmetall AG were confirmed in their positions as the first Supervisory Board of Ringmetall SE with a high level of approval.

"The once again high approval of our shareholders confirms us in our strategic course", explains Christoph Petri, Spokesman of the Management Board of Ringmetall AG. "The conversion of the legal form into an SE and the introduction of registered shares naturally represent a special milestone in our corporate development. We are pleased that Ringmetall will thus have an even more international presence."

