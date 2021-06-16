 
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Redemption of 11% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (the “Company”) today announced the redemption of its 11% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”). The Company redeemed all 9,000,000 outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock at an aggregate redemption price of approximately $247.5 million. As a result of the redemption, dividends will no longer accrue or be declared on any shares of Series B Preferred Stock, and no shares of Series B Preferred Stock remain outstanding.

About TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.

