TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Redemption of 11% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (the “Company”) today announced the redemption of its 11% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”). The Company redeemed all 9,000,000 outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock at an aggregate redemption price of approximately $247.5 million. As a result of the redemption, dividends will no longer accrue or be declared on any shares of Series B Preferred Stock, and no shares of Series B Preferred Stock remain outstanding.

