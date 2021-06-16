 
checkAd

Atrium Health Recognized for Innovation, High-Quality Healthcare by Premier Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 15:53  |  33   |   |   

Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, (NASDAQ: PINC) has named Atrium Health, an integrated, nonprofit health system serving the Carolinas and Georgia, the winner of the 2021 Richard A. Norling Premier Alliance Excellence Award.

The Alliance Excellence Award recognizes healthcare providers that are trusted partners and valued contributors to their communities and other Premier health system members. Atrium Health – which includes 37 hospitals, more than 1,350 care locations and Wake Forest School of Medicine as its academic core – supports Premier’s strategy and vision through its participation in more than a dozen committees, including Premier’s Board of Directors Advisory Committee, Strategic Advisory Committee and Drug Initiative Advisory Council.

In addition, Atrium Health leverages Premier’s data and technology, collaboratives and supply chain services in its delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care. Over the last five years, Atrium Health has achieved more than $100 million in supply chain savings and $140 million in clinical optimization savings, leveraging PremierConnect, Premier’s cloud-based performance improvement platform.

“Premier has a strong, longstanding relationship with Atrium Health, built on a joint commitment to co-developing innovations,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “Atrium Health serves as a trusted advisor to Premier and helps to guide better outcomes both in its region and nationally. The system continues to serve as a guidepost for the industry in how to elevate clinical and operational excellence, and we are honored to recognize their efforts.”

Atrium Health was selected from Premier’s nationwide alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other provider organizations. The health system is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. It is ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for cancer treatment and in eight pediatric specialties and has also been recognized for quality and safety achievements by national organizations such as Newsweek, Press Ganey and Planetree.

“We truly appreciate Premier’s partnership, support and recognition of Atrium Health’s success in improving outcomes and achieving efficiencies on behalf of our patients and communities,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health.

Atrium Health continues to achieve strong performance through a data-driven, benchmark-based approach to quality and resource utilization, as well as participation in forward-thinking initiatives such as Premier’s Population Health Management Collaborative. Atrium Health has also invested in bringing resiliency to the healthcare supply chain by leveraging Premier’s direct sourcing program, and ProvideGx, which provides continuous and affordable access to shortage medications. More recently, Atrium Health helped stabilize the supply chain during COVID-19 by investing in DeRoyal Industries, alongside Premier and other members, thereby expanding domestic manufacturing of personal protective equipment.

Seite 1 von 2
Premier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atrium Health Recognized for Innovation, High-Quality Healthcare by Premier Inc. Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, (NASDAQ: PINC) has named Atrium Health, an integrated, nonprofit health system serving the Carolinas and Georgia, the winner of the 2021 Richard A. Norling Premier Alliance Excellence Award. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
New Slack Research Shows How Companies Can Win the War for Talent in the Post-Pandemic World
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels