KnowBe4’s CEO Stu Sjouwerman Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2021

Tampa Bay, FL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that CEO Stu Sjouwerman has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021.  Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award  recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Sjouwerman received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews shared by KnowBe4 employees on Glassdoor over the past year.

“Throughout my career, it has always been my goal to try to be the best boss anyone ever had,” said Sjouwerman. “Maintaining a positive, transparent and fun culture is one of my top priorities as CEO. The Glassdoor Top CEO Award is a direct reflection of the honest opinions of KnowBe4’s employees, which makes the recognition even more special to me.”

“Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it’s clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “Through a challenging year, it’s inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”  

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO’s leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO’s performance.

Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 percent.

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs and Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2020 and May 1, 2021. At a minimum, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 100 company reviews, including at least 100 CEO approval ratings and at least 100 senior management ratings. Employers eligible for the small & medium list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

