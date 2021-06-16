checkAd

Three UBS Advisors in Long Island, New York, Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Paul Wexler, Matthew (“Matt”) Kroin, and Brian Lacks, Financial Advisors in the firm’s Melville, New York office, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

With more than 80 years of combined experience in the financial services industry, Paul, Matt, and Brian have dedicated their careers to working with high-net-worth families to develop detailed financial plans to put them on a successful path to achieve their investment goals.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 13,54€
Hebel 12,99
Ask 1,02
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 15,96€
Hebel 11,25
Ask 1,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Paul, Matt, Brian and their team continuously provide their clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service," said John Houlihan, Long Island, New York Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "It’s truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their long-standing dedication to their clients and recognized for their industry achievements."

Paul is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, who has been with UBS since 1987. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland. Paul lives on Long Island with his wife and has three children and one granddaughter. This is Paul’s fourth consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Matt is a Senior Portfolio Manager. He began his career in financial services in 1995 and joined UBS in 2008. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance from Towson University. Matt lives with his wife and two children on Long Island. This is Matt’s third consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Brian began his career in financial services in 1987 and joined UBS in 2008. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Albany, and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business. Brian holds the designation of Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS). He lives with his wife on Long Island and has two children. This is Brian’s second consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Three UBS Advisors in Long Island, New York, Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Paul Wexler, Matthew (“Matt”) Kroin, and Brian Lacks, Financial Advisors in the firm’s Melville, New York office, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
New Slack Research Shows How Companies Can Win the War for Talent in the Post-Pandemic World
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
Salem Media Group Announces New Influencer Marketing Venture
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:23 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt UBS AG auf 'Overweight'
15.06.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt UBS AG auf 'Buy'
12.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 23/21
11.06.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx macht kleinen Schritt über die 4100 Punkte
08.06.21
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
05.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 22/21
04.06.21
ROUNDUP/Kreise: DWS und Generali bieten für Fondssparte der NN Group
03.06.21
WDH/Kreise: DWS bietet auf Vermögensverwaltung von NN Group
03.06.21
SARTORIUS IM FOKUS: Wie lang hält der Rückenwind durch Covid-19?
02.06.21
ANALYSE: UBS hält Preisrutsch bei Stahl für möglich - Salzgitter-Aktie in Gefahr