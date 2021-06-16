checkAd

Bank of America Announces $4.2 Million Commitment to Expand Tech Career Opportunities for Students of Color Through Innovative Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Bank of America today announced a partnership between longtime bank partners NPower and Urban Alliance, powered by a $4.2 million grant split between both organizations.

The collaboration between Urban Alliance and NPower will connect students, predominantly from communities of color, to technical skills and jobs and aligns with Bank of America’s commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity. Statistics show that many students of color do not have access to STEM courses and are often closed out of higher career opportunities. This effort will empower high school students with future-proof skills to become economically self-sufficient after graduation and access entry-level jobs in tech or tech-adjacent fields, while supporting employers with developing diverse, entry-level talent pipelines.

“We recognize that early employment is critical to help young people build the skills, networks, and experience needed to break out of cycles of poverty and achieve long-term success,” said Kerry Sullivan, President Bank of America Charitable Foundation. “Bringing the collective expertise of Urban Alliance and NPower together further demonstrates our ability to be a catalyst for jobs in the communities we serve by preparing young people of color for upwardly mobile jobs in tech and tech-proximate career fields.”

NPower, a national nonprofit that is committed to advancing race and gender equity in the tech industry through skills training, real world experience, support and mentorships, will provide technical training to all Urban Alliance students over the next three years, complementing Urban Alliance’s intensive soft skills curriculum. This effort will provide 1,500+ students with “digital-literacy” training and deeper tech certification for a self-selected subset. Technical skill sets will open the door for students going on to college as well as those transitioning from high school to full time work. Bank of America has been a strong supporter of the organization, providing entry-level opportunities for young adults, with employees also volunteering over 4,800 hours of their time through activities such as guest lectures.

“Young people are struggling financially, emotionally and facing significant barriers to employment,” said Bertina Ceccarelli, Chief Executive Officer of NPower. “We, in partnership with Urban Alliance, and supported by our long-time partner, Bank of America, can expand the learning pathways for high schoolers that will position them for quality, recession-proof careers.”

Wertpapier


