checkAd

Trupanion Eyes International Growth and Expansion - Names Simon Wheeler as EVP of International Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 16:12  |  38   |   |   

Wheeler to lead Trupanion’s long-term growth efforts to become global insurance leader within animal health

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today that it has hired Simon Wheeler as its Executive Vice President of International Business. A 30-year veteran of the animal health industry, Wheeler joins Trupanion from Swedish-based Agria Pet Insurance LTD, the first and oldest brand in the pet insurance space.

This newly created position underscores Trupanion’s commitment to expand internationally, with the goal to double its addressable market of veterinary hospitals by 2035.

In his role as EVP of International Business, Wheeler will be responsible for the development of Trupanion’s international plans for growth across existing markets such as Australia and driving entry and growth into new international markets including Japan, UK, Brazil and Western Europe.

Wheeler joins Trupanion in October and is currently Managing Director at Agria Pet Insurance Ltd with responsibility for the UK marketplace and underwriting branch, Agria Försäkring. Wheeler also played key roles at Allianz Animal Health and Pinnacle Pet Health Care in the UK.

In addition, Wheeler worked with Trupanion’s Co-President, Margi Tooth, while they were both at Allianz in the UK. While partnering together, they realized notable success with Petplan and associated brands, driving pet insurance to become a recognized concept and “the norm” for every pet owner.

“Simon has a wealth of experience and is a very well-known individual in global pet insurance,” said Margi Tooth, co-president of Trupanion. “His addition to the team is a clear indication of Trupanion’s resolve in its plans for international growth. As a 30-plus year veteran building pet insurance brands, he is going to be an enormous asset to our company.”

“Trupanion is a high-growth, vet-centric company and I’m excited to join the team and help lead the expansion into new markets across the globe,” said Wheeler. “As with Trupanion’s history over the past 20 years in North America, we will continue to align with veterinarians and have them as the foundation in any new international market we enter.”

Trupanion recently announced an alliance with Aflac. Currently focused on its partnership in the U.S., the alliance also presents a direct opportunity to explore entering the Japan market where Aflac has customers in 1 in 4 households. In addition to Japan, potential expansion into specific countries could include the UK, Brazil, and potentially parts of Western Europe.

Wheeler attended Oundle School and went on to read Economics at De Montford University. Past chair of the Association of British Insurers’ Pet Insurance Committee and Trustee of the Petplan Charitable Trust, he has spent his career helping pet parents to access the best veterinary care and proudly includes New Forest Pony “Millie” and Thoroughbred “Spot” in his family.

Wheeler’s role as EVP of International Business for Trupanion starts in October, 2021. He will be based in the UK.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:
MediaRelations@trupanion.com
206-607-1930





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trupanion Eyes International Growth and Expansion - Names Simon Wheeler as EVP of International Business Wheeler to lead Trupanion’s long-term growth efforts to become global insurance leader within animal health SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today that it has hired …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus