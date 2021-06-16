checkAd

GainClients, Inc. (GCLT) Re-Subscribes to OTCIQ Investor Relations Portal

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions for the title industry, has announced that on June 14, 2021, it submitted the initial documentation to be current on the Basic OTCIQ Service.

The Company is reporting today that it has presented the official Order Form, Personal Information Form and Background Check Form to the OTCIQ for processing and expects to advance through the process as quickly as possible.

With this submission, the Company is ahead of the June 30th, 2021 deadline.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients, Inc., established in 2001, has been providing software products to the real estate industry, which includes real estate agents/brokerages, loan officers/mortgage brokerages, title and escrow officers/companies and consumers. The company's newest product, the Earnest Money Capture Service, allows real estate agents and/or consumer-buyers to securely submit earnest money deposits to title companies in the field via a web-based mobile platform.

Making an earnest money deposit is the first step to securing any home purchase; it conveys the buyers' intent to purchase and protects the seller if the buyer cannot complete the transaction. Title companies spend millions of dollars each year on courier fees and real estate agents on uncountable hours delivering their clients' checks.

Earnest Money Capture works just like making a mobile deposit to a bank account from your phone. This new and streamlined method of making earnest money deposits is being adopted quickly by small and large title companies because of its anytime, anywhere proficiency. The service is also compliant, secure, safe, and contact-free. To learn more visit: https://www.thegainclientsway.com.

CONTACT:
Edward Laine
ed.laine@gainclients.com
206-229-5515

Mailing address: 7739 E Broadway Blvd., #225, Tucson, AZ 85710

Cautionary Statements

This corporate update contains 'forward-looking information' that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'.

SOURCE: GainClients, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651875/GainClients-Inc-GCLT-Re-Subscribes-t ...

Disclaimer

