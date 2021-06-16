checkAd

Piper Sandler Advises EverArc on its Acquisition of Perimeter Solutions

Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) has advised EverArc Holdings on its announced acquisition of 100% of Perimeter Solutions from SK Capital.

EverArc Holdings Limited (LSE: EVRA / EVWA) has entered into a definitive agreement with SK Invictus Holdings S.à.r.l. an affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, to acquire 100% of SK Invictus Intermediate S.à.r.l., the ultimate parent company of Perimeter Solutions, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives, for total consideration of approximately $2 billion, consisting of cash and preferred shares, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.

EverArc Holdings Limited (LSE: EVRA / EVWA) is a publicly-listed acquisition company that was formed in November 2019 to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business.

Perimeter is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces high quality phosphorous pentasulfide ("P2S5") utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate ("ZDDP")-based lubricant additives, providing critical anti-wear solutions for end customers.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

