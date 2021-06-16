checkAd

Toll Brothers Opens First Luxury Townhome Community in Charlotte

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 16:27  |  29   |   |   

Tremont Station in Charlotte’s South End Offers Convenience, Luxury

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its first luxury townhome community in Charlotte, N.C. Tremont Station, located in the heart of Charlotte’s vibrant South End, is now accepting appointments from its off-site Sales Center located at 307 West Tremont Avenue, Suite 200 in Charlotte.

 

Tremont Station offers spacious townhomes with modern interiors, all within walking distance to endless shopping and entertainment and minutes from uptown Charlotte. This low-maintenance community is comprised of 103 homes ranging from approximately 1,830 to 2,292 square feet. The home designs feature 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, and a variety of flexible living options including main floor bedrooms, luxurious primary bedroom suites with large walk-in closets, lofts, and rooftop terraces. This luxury townhome community features designer-coordinated exterior color schemes and carefully crafted interior design packages with a variety of customizable features. Prices begin in the mid-$500,000s.

 

“Tremont Station is an exciting addition to our growing collection of luxury home communities in the Charlotte area,” said Jaime Pou, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “This is our first townhome community in Charlotte, and the response from home buyers has been incredible. Buyers appreciate the modern design aesthetic and the ability to enjoy luxury lock-and-leave living in the highly coveted South End.”

 

South End is a popular location within walking distance of superb dining, breweries, and nightlife. Homeowners at Tremont Station will enjoy walks along Charlotte’s Rail Tail and easy access to the LYNX Blue Line, which offers convenience and accessibility to much of the Center City Charlotte area as well as UNC Charlotte.

 

The Toll Brothers Sales Team at Tremont Station is now accepting appointments for future homeowners. Call 866-232-1719 to schedule your appointment today.

 

Tremont Station is one of several upcoming Charlotte-area communities by Toll Brothers. The company’s award-wining Regency at Palisades community also has available homes and home sites. For more information about Toll Brothers and its luxury communities in the Charlotte area, visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

 

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toll Brothers Opens First Luxury Townhome Community in Charlotte Tremont Station in Charlotte’s South End Offers Convenience, LuxuryCHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its first luxury townhome …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus