Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors

16.06.2021, 16:22  |  53   |   |   

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), a value-added information technology (IT) channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, has nominated and elected Gerri Gold to its Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Gerri Gold has nearly three decades of executive experience in the IT and equipment financing business. She is currently the senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of HPE Financial Services, the IT asset management and financing division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), with $13 billion in assets under management operating in over 50 countries worldwide. At HPE Financial Services, Gold is responsible for the transformation of the business with a focus on continuous innovation at a service, market, and operational level, while delivering profitable growth.

"Gerri brings a wealth of industry experience and know-how to our Board. Her knowledge of the European marketplace as well as her strategic planning acumen will be particularly valuable. We look forward to her input during our ongoing strategic evaluation and annul planning processes," said Jeff Geygan, Wayside's Chairman of the Board. "I believe Gerri fills an important role on our Board, offering a unique and diverse perspective as the company continues to execute its long-term growth and acquisition plan through our Climb Channel Solutions businesses."

During her career, Gold has held numerous critical leadership roles in HPEFS, Compaq Financial Services as well as AT&T, where she was one of the founding members of AT&T Capital Corp. Gold has led through a number of mergers and divestures at AT&T and with Compaq-HP.

Gold is a graduate of the University of Michigan and earned her MBA in Finance from New York University. In her spare time, Gold mentors young entrepreneurial talent. These successful collaborations include businesses in bio-tech, software, and the legal profession.

"The team at Wayside has built a dynamic organization that delivers easy access to superior IT solutions for resellers and businesses around the globe," said Gold. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to help the team at Wayside scale and grow these solutions. This is a particularly exciting period for all businesses as we collectively emerge from the pandemic lock-down and I'm very optimistic about the road ahead."

Seite 1 von 4



