Unity Bank Donates $50,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for Inspiration4 Challenge, First All-Civilian Mission to Space

Lehigh Valley Tech Entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, Founder of Shift4 Payments, Leads $200 Million Campaign to Support Patients at St. Jude

CLINTON, N.J., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank (NASDAQ: UNTY) donated $50,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of the Inspiration4 campaign, a $200 million fundraising initiative inspired by the world’s first all-civilian mission to space. Jared Isaacman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), headquartered in Allentown, Pa., is funding the historic three-day journey in space to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

“Recognizing the historic significance of the first all-civilian mission to space, we have tried to be incredibly thoughtful because if civilization can journey among the stars, we better have conquered childhood cancer along the way,” said Isaacman. “Shift4 has been Unity Bank’s merchant services partner for many years and the bank’s philanthropic support for the community is highly regarded. I am very proud of Unity’s donation to the campaign and encourage others with the ability to model Unity's great corporate citizenship.”

In addition to being a successful tech industry entrepreneur, Isaacman also is an accomplished pilot and the mission commander. The Lehigh Valley resident has committed to give $100 million to St. Jude and is inviting others to join him in helping achieve the campaign’s goal. The mission is named Inspiration4 in recognition of the four-person crew’s efforts to inspire support for St. Jude and send a humanitarian message of possibility.

“Unity Bank’s generous gift towards the Inspiration4 fundraising challenge issued by Jared Isaacman will support a multi-billion-dollar expansion at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital aimed to accelerate research advancements and save more children worldwide,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent when it opened in 1962, to more than 80 percent today. But, globally in low- and middle-income countries, less than 20 percent survive so we still have a lot of work to do.”

