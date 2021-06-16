- The global hydroxychloroquine drugs market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030

- Overwhelming use in treating a number of diseases and disorders may serve as a prominent growth-contributing factor for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market during the assessment period of 2020-2030.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lifestyle changes in a large number of individuals coupled with the growing threat of malaria will serve as pillars of growth for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market during the tenure of 2020-2030. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 229 mn cases of malaria were recorded in 2019. The number of deaths that occurred due to malaria stood at 409000. These alarming statistics provide an insight into the escalating threat of malaria. Thus, all these factors prove fruitful for the growth of the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

Hydroxychloroquine drugs are types of oral medications. These medications are used for treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and others. The main function of hydroxychloroquine drugs lies in treating malaria. The United States Center for Disease Control recently upgraded its guidelines in terms of the use of hydroxychloroquine drugs in treating and preventing malaria. The updated guidelines recommend the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating malaria. All these aspects join the dots of growth across the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) team has conducted intensive research on various aspects related to the growth of the hydroxychloroquine drugs market. Every point is analyzed, verified, and rechecked thoroughly. The projections made by the TMR team predict that the global hydroxychloroquine drugs market will record a CAGR of 10 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global hydroxychloroquine drugs market stood at US$ 0.67 bn in 2019.

The utilization of hydroxychloroquine drugs to tackle diverse diseases and disorders will add extra stars of growth. Furthermore, the swelling production and demand on the back of the findings suggesting the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in reducing the effect of COVID-19 in the body led to a rapid boost in the growth prospects. Thus, all these factors proved to be great growth generators for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.