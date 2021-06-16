checkAd

Escalating Malaria Cases and Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis in Massive Numbers to Sow the Seeds of Growth across Hydroxychloroquine Drugs Market between 2020 and 2030 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 16:30  |  25   |   |   

- Overwhelming use in treating a number of diseases and disorders may serve as a prominent growth-contributing factor for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market during the assessment period of 2020-2030.

- The global hydroxychloroquine drugs market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lifestyle changes in a large number of individuals coupled with the growing threat of malaria will serve as pillars of growth for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market during the tenure of 2020-2030. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 229 mn cases of malaria were recorded in 2019. The number of deaths that occurred due to malaria stood at 409000. These alarming statistics provide an insight into the escalating threat of malaria. Thus, all these factors prove fruitful for the growth of the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

TMR Logo

Hydroxychloroquine drugs are types of oral medications. These medications are used for treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and others. The main function of hydroxychloroquine drugs lies in treating malaria. The United States Center for Disease Control recently upgraded its guidelines in terms of the use of hydroxychloroquine drugs in treating and preventing malaria. The updated guidelines recommend the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating malaria. All these aspects join the dots of growth across the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Hydroxychloroquine Drugs Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) team has conducted intensive research on various aspects related to the growth of the hydroxychloroquine drugs market. Every point is analyzed, verified, and rechecked thoroughly. The projections made by the TMR team predict that the global hydroxychloroquine drugs market will record a CAGR of 10 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global hydroxychloroquine drugs market stood at US$ 0.67 bn in 2019.

The utilization of hydroxychloroquine drugs to tackle diverse diseases and disorders will add extra stars of growth. Furthermore, the swelling production and demand on the back of the findings suggesting the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in reducing the effect of COVID-19 in the body led to a rapid boost in the growth prospects. Thus, all these factors proved to be great growth generators for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Escalating Malaria Cases and Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis in Massive Numbers to Sow the Seeds of Growth across Hydroxychloroquine Drugs Market between 2020 and 2030 TMR - Overwhelming use in treating a number of diseases and disorders may serve as a prominent growth-contributing factor for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market during the assessment period of 2020-2030. - The global hydroxychloroquine drugs market is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs in 2021
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
U.S. Clinical Laboratory Test Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market: Future Forecast Indicates a Growth Rate at a CAGR of 5.7%, During the Study Period [2017-2030] | ...
CASIC accelerates building of industrial chains
CFI signs major basketball sponsorship deal in Jordan
British Menswear Brand Percival To Dress Gareth Southgate in their latest Summer Knits and ...
Atradius: 50% of all Asia B2B credit sales are overdue
Panasonic Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Logiscend, Its Turnkey Solution Offering Material ...
Polly Nicholas Joins Unum as Senior Vice President of Unum Solutions
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus