CAPEX.com Raises $21 Million in new funding round

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.06.2021   

The Broker accelerates growth and prepares to launch new financial instruments and services

NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-licensed global broker CAPEX.com announced on Monday the closing of a new funding round, raising a total of $21 Million. This was achieved with the help of Growth Box Ventures https://growthbox.vc/ and a syndicate investment led by Moore & Moore https://www.mooreandmooreinvestments.com/.

 

CAPEX.com Logo

 

CAPEX.com is currently operating four trading licenses, providing services across Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Latin America, and South-East Asia. With a robust offering of over 2100 CFD trading instruments, the broker is preparing to expand the offering by including Direct Market Access instruments, DeFi and blockchain-based services.

The current funding round of CAPEX.com comes at a moment when interest in online trading and investments is at an all-time high, the company having a rapid growth last year. The new investment will support the launch of new products, fund the broker's rapid expansion by selected M&A deals in key markets and growing the teams and offices worldwide.  

"Although Millennials are still the leading force behind last year's massive growth of the fintech industry, we can see that 'everyone' is now using apps to manage their finances, make payments, trade and invest, both in traditional but also in neo-finance products. 2021 is a key moment for the financial markets, and here at CAPEX.com we are fully prepared to expand our team and come up with exciting new features and products," declared Octavian Patrascu, CEO of the company that owns CAPEX.com.

The CAPEX.com brand, which received its first operating license (CySEC) in 2016, is undergoing a fast expansion process as new offices and regulations are being added. 2020 saw the opening of the Abu Dhabi office, under the ADGM FSRA regulation, along with the new South Africa operation. With more than 250 employees worldwide, the brand has a strong presence in Europe, with the latest opened branch in Spain and several others in progress and is expanding with Latin America and South-East Asia operations.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com is a multi-licensed and multi-product company which holds operating licenses from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa.

Please visit www.capex.com and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for more details and insights.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534723/CAPEX_Logo.jpg

 




