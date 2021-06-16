APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco Broadband Market

STUTTGART, Germany, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APS Networks launches three BNG switches which aim to comply with the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) OpenBNG requirements, enabling customers to choose between the TIP standard configurations (SC) SC-1, SC-2 and SC-3 leaf designs that best address end user demands. This provides operators flexible deployment options covering full-functionality deployments and service-only BNG deployments and leaf-spine configuration alternatives.

Operators gain further product alternatives right down to the chip level, supporting multi-sourcing strategies for Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) and hybrid use case requirements. The APS Networks OpenBNG devices are based on Intel Tofino P4-programmable Ethernet switch ASICs, Stratix 10 MX FPGAs and Intel Xeon D Scalable processors.

TIP OpenBNG is an initiative within the Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group's Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR) sub-group. The participating operators in the Project Group are currently preparing a joint Request for Information (RFI) for OpenBNG, leading to test and validation activities and the awarding of TIP badges later in the year for compliant solutions. The OpenBNG initiative is backed by leading operators such as BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia, Telefónica and Vodafone Group.

Disaggregated and open BNGs allow operators a choice of different hardware platforms and types of network operating system (NOS) and control plane applications they want to use. This agility results in a lower total cost of ownership, ultimately leading to a lower cost per broadband subscriber and reduces dependencies on individual monolithic suppliers. Disaggregation provides any user with more flexibility in services offerings and enhanced experiences, allowing organizations to easily adapt to ever-changing business requirements.

APS Networks is a member of Broadband Forum, the leading open standards organization, that is increasing the scalability of operators' networks by creating a simplified and more agile architecture to address the increased bandwidth demands being placed on BNGs due to the growth of broadband demand and video consumption across devices. Broadband Forum's 'Control and User Plane Separation for a Disaggregated BNG' (TR-459) outlines the challenges in control plane and user plane scaling. This architecture reduces time to market for new services and simplifies network operation by reducing the number of management points.