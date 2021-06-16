BitDAO Raises $230M to Launch One of the World's Largest DAOs ● BitDAO has completed a private sale, with over $230M from leads (Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Pantera Capital and Dragonfly Capital) and other partners

● Bybit has pledged recurring contributions to BitDAO

● BitDAO aims to use its significant financial and talent resources to improve innovation, collaboration and growth across the DeFi space

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA - Media OutReach - 16 June 2021 - BitDAO, one of the world's largest decentralized autonomous organizations, has completed a $230 million private sale from initial partners led by Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Pantera Capital and Dragonfly Capital. Other participants in the project include Alan Howard, Jump Capital, Spartan Group, Fenbushi and Kain Warwick of Synthetix, among a total of more than 20 institutions and DeFi projects.

BitDAO to Play a Pivotal Role in Growing the Decentralized Tokenized Economy

BitDAO aims to promote and propel the mass adoption of open finance and decentralized tokenized economy.

As an initial proponent of BitDAO, Bybit has pledged a contribution of 2.5bps of its futures contracts trading volume to the BitDAO treasury, which at January-May 2021 run rate is expected to be more than $1.0 billion per year. Bybit's recurring contributions to BitDAO will scale with Bybit business growth and overall crypto industry growth.

BitDAO's Initial Focus: Providing Funding, R&D and Liquidity

BitDAO is putting its full support behind DeFi and will allocate significant financial and talent resources to drive DeFi growth - specifically, funding, R&D and liquidity.

BitDAO aims to support blockchain technologies through grants (à la Gitcoin), and support existing and emerging projects through token swaps.

BitDAO affiliated R&D centers aim to employ hundreds of talents to help engineer innovations and tackle technical challenges faced by the sector.