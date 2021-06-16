checkAd

Kindred Biosciences Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – KIN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 16:50  |  27   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated for $9.25 per share is fair to Kindred Biosciences shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Kindred Biosciences shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Kindred Biosciences and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Kindred Biosciences shareholders; (2) determine whether Elanco is underpaying for Kindred Biosciences; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Kindred Biosciences shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Kindred Biosciences shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Kindred Biosciences shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Kindred Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: KindredBio Tablettenproduktion für Covid-Impfung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kindred Biosciences Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – KIN Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated for $9.25 per share is fair to Kindred Biosciences shareholders. Halper Sadeh …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
New Slack Research Shows How Companies Can Win the War for Talent in the Post-Pandemic World
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
Salem Media Group Announces New Influencer Marketing Venture
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences