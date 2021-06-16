checkAd

Sharps Compliance To Present at ROTH Virtual London Conference

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the ROTH Virtual London Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He will conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com.

Company Contact: Diana Diaz
  Sharps Compliance Corp.
  Email: ddiaz@sharpsinc.com
  Office: (713) 660-3547
   
Investor Contact: John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
  Institutional Marketing Services
  Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com
  Office: (203) 972-9200

 





