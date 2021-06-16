Better Choice Announces Offering of Common Stock Concurrent With Uplisting to the NYSE American Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced that it intends to offer 4,500,000 shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering, after giving effect to the Company’s proposed 1-for-6 reverse stock split. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary assets, products or businesses; however, the Company currently has no agreements or commitments to complete any such acquisition. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the NYSE American under the symbol “BTTR”.



D.A. Davidson & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Roth Capital Partners is acting as lead-manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256405) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting D.A. Davidson & Co., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, MT 59401, (800) 332-5915, prospectusrequest@dadco.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.