EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 22.4 million

Munich - 16 June 2021

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) successfully completed the capital increase it has announced today and issued a total of 590,000 new registered shares against cash contributions. These new shares were placed among institutional investors as well as members of the management and the board of directors under an accelerated book-building process at a price of EUR 38.00 per share.

The new shares are issued under a capital increase from authorised capital. According to current plans, this capital increase will be registered in the commercial register on 25 June 2021. After the increase, the company's share capital will rise from EUR 7,882,251.00 by EUR 590,000.00 to EUR 8,472,251.00, where subscription rights of existing shareholders were excluded. The new shares will be eligible for profit participation from 1 January 2021 and will probably be included into trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment and in m:access on the Munich stock exchange from 30 June 2021. Delivery and settlement of the new shares will probably take place on 30 June 2021.

EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.

EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs over 500 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +4989-444430033

Mobile: +49175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com


