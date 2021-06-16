DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021 16-Jun-2021 / 17:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Chemie AG / Forecast Change

WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

Munich, June 16, 2021, 16.30 p.m. CEST - Following the sustained positive performance of its business, Wacker Chemie AG ("WACKER") is raising its full-year guidance for sales and EBITDA. The company now expects full-year 2021 sales of around €5.5 billion (2020: €4.69 billion). Previously, WACKER had assumed sales growth in the low double-digit percentage range. Group EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be between €900 million and €1.1 billion. Previously, WACKER had expected EBITDA to rise by 15 to 25 percent year-on-year (€666 million). For Q2 2021, WACKER expects sales of around €1.5 billion and EBITDA between €300 million and €350 million.

The ongoing positive development of polysilicon prices and the continuously strong demand in WACKER's chemical business are the reasons for the higher expectations. At the same time, however, higher raw material prices and negative currency effects are expected to weigh on EBITDA with more than €300 million (previous forecast: more than €200 million). The current forecast takes this development into account.

