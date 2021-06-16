checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

Wacker Chemie AG / Forecast Change

WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

Munich, June 16, 2021, 16.30 p.m. CEST - Following the sustained positive performance of its business, Wacker Chemie AG ("WACKER") is raising its full-year guidance for sales and EBITDA. The company now expects full-year 2021 sales of around €5.5 billion (2020: €4.69 billion). Previously, WACKER had assumed sales growth in the low double-digit percentage range. Group EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be between €900 million and €1.1 billion. Previously, WACKER had expected EBITDA to rise by 15 to 25 percent year-on-year (€666 million). For Q2 2021, WACKER expects sales of around €1.5 billion and EBITDA between €300 million and €350 million.

The ongoing positive development of polysilicon prices and the continuously strong demand in WACKER's chemical business are the reasons for the higher expectations. At the same time, however, higher raw material prices and negative currency effects are expected to weigh on EBITDA with more than €300 million (previous forecast: more than €200 million). The current forecast takes this development into account.

Issuer and Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich, Germany
Investor Relations
Joerg Hoffmann
Tel. +49 89 6279 1633
Fax: +49 89 6279-1179
investor.relations@wacker.com
www.wacker.com

Additional Information

ISIN: DE000WCH8881
WKN: WCH888
Deutsche Boerse: WCH
Ticker, Bloomberg: CHM/WCH:GR
Ticker, Reuters: CHE/WCHG.DE
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard)

