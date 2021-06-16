Exchange Bank Announces Thomas Sands, Vice President, Regional Sales Manager

Thomas Sands, Vice President, Regional Sales Manager, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Thomas comes to Exchange Bank with a strong background and hands-on credit experience from Wells Fargo where he enjoyed a 22-year career, most recently serving as regional bank president for Northern California (2017-2021). In this role, Thomas was responsible for a branch network that extended from Marin and Sonoma Counties up north to Humboldt County and east of Yolo County; a total of six districts, 50 branches, and more than 600 team members.

Thomas is a graduate of Sacramento State University and lives in Santa Rosa. His community involvement has included serving locally with the United Way of the Wine Country, American Red Cross, North Bay Wildfire Recovery, Sonoma County Advisory Board and Big Brothers and Sisters, and he has previously coached youth football and basketball.

About Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank is a 15-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2020 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Petaluma People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local bank and the North Bay Bohemian’s Best of 2020 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ’s Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—retaining the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2020. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

